Baseball scoreboard: Chestatee's Thompson sharp on the mound in win against Cedar Shoals

Chestatee’s Dylan Thompson threw five innings of one-hit ball in a 3-0 win against Cedar Shoals on Monday.

In relief, Eli Chaffin allowed one hit over the final two innings for the War Eagles.

Colton Wilbanks, Thompson and Jake Hitchcock each had a hit for Chestatee (6-5, 2-1 Region 8-4A).

Up next, the War Eagles visit Seckinger on Wednesday in Buford.

GAINESVILLE 6, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 4: Cooper Reid homered, along with throwing the first six innings for the Red Elephants (7-4, 1-0 Region 8-6A) on Monday in Mount Airy.

In relief, Branson Crawford threw an inning to lock up the win in the first meeting this week between the two clubs.

Reid finished 3 for 4 at the plate for Gainesville, while Smith McGarvey and Phillip Williams each chipped in two hits.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Habersham Central on Wednesday at Ivey-Watson Field.



LANIER CHRISTIAN 14, COVINGTON ACADEMY 0: Camden Hohman threw three hitless innings for the Lightning on Monday.

Offensively, Isaac Dinn, Gavin Strabala and Hohman each had two hits for Lanier Christian.

Dinn had four RBIs for the Lightning, while Strabala added three.

Carter Raulerson scored four times for Lanier Christian (2-1).

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Cherokee Christian on Tuesday.

