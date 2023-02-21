Baseball scoreboard: Chestatee rallies past Gainesville

Chestatee's Cohen Miller had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning as it beat Gainesville 9-7 on Monday.

In the fifth inning, Miller had a two-run single to tie it at 5-5.

Dylan Thompson, Miller, Joshua Bull, Nick McKoy and Thomas Martens each had multiple hits for the War Eagles.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 8, DENMARK 5: Bryce England and Brett House each homered for the Bears on Monday.

Ethan England had a double and drove in three runs for Cherokee Bluff.

Bryce England also drove in three runs for the Bears.

