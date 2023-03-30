Baseball scoreboard: Chestatee evens series against North Hall with 4-2 win

Nick McKoy drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as Chestatee beat North Hall 4-2 on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Colton Wilbanks had a homer for the War Eagles (11-10, 7-6 Region 8-4A).

Also for Chestatee, Jake Hitchcock, Ethan Andrews, McKoy and Joshua Bull each had multiple hits.

For the Trojans (12-7, 4-6), Ajay Jones had a pair of hits.

Up next, North Hall hosts Chestatee to wrap up the three-game series Friday at Cottrell Field.

FLOWERY BRANCH 15, CLARKE CENTRAL 2: Javi Ojeda threw two innings with three strikeouts on Wednesday in Athens.

In relief, Max Wagner threw two innings with two strikeouts for the Falcons (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-5A).

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Clarke Central on Friday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.

