Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff locks up No. 2 seed to the playoffs with win against Gilmer

Cherokee Bluff's Caleb Piland had three hits and scored twice in a 12-5 win against Gilmer on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
With the win, the Bears (21-8, 14-6 Region 7-3A) have locked up the No. 2 spot to the state playoffs, starting with a best-of-three series April 29 in Flowery Branch.
Bryce England added a solo homer for Cherokee Bluff, while Caleb Miele was 2 for 4 at the plate.
Cherokee Bluff wraps up the regular season with a trip to Gilmer on Friday.
NORTH HALL 10, WEST HALL 3: Bradford Puryear had a pair of hits, one of those a double, and drove in three runs for the region champion Trojans (25-4, 20-0 Region 7-3A) in Oakwood.
Hunter Brooks also added a pair of hits for the defending state champions.
Jon Jon Read had a double and a pair of hits for North Hall.
Up next, North Hall wraps up the regular season by hosting West Hall on Friday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.