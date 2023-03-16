Baseball scoreboard: Brady Stephens one-hitter, big bats propel No. 1 Cherokee Bluff past Morgan County

Brady Stephens tossed a one-hit shutout and Cherokee Bluff pounded out 11 hits in an 11-0 win over Morgan County on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

Stephens allowed just the lone hit an struck out seven over six innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Bears (13-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the coachesbox.com’s Class 4A state poll, and moved into Perfect Game’s Top 50 national poll at No. 36 this week.

Brett House had two hits on the day, including a third-inning home run, while Jacob Vokal and Kaden Thompson each added a pair of hits.

Bryce England added a two-run homer in the first to get the Cherokee Bluff offense started, while Ty Corbin recorded three of the Bears’ five stolen bases as a team on the day.

Cherokee Bluff is back in action Friday with a trip to Mount Airy for a non-region road game at Habersham Central.

CHESTATEE 6, EAST HALL 3: Jake Hitchcock’s two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth broke open a tie game and helped the War Eagles (9-6, 5-2) to a Region 8-4A win Wednesday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex.

Hitchcock also had a big day on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 13 over six innings to pick up the win.

Meanwhile Colton Wilbanks threw a scoreless inning to record the save, and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Carter Gillespie went 2-for-3 to lead the Vikings (4-10, 1-6).

The two teams are scheduled to conclude their week-long, three-game series Friday at 6 p.m. at East Hall.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

