Baseball scoreboard: Big bats propel Cherokee Bluff past East Hall

Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff erupted for 12 runs in the fourth inning to blow open their Region 8-4A game against East Hall en route to an 18-1 victory Wednesday at the East Hall Park in Gainesville.
The Bears (16-0, 7-0) pounded out 14 hits on the day, led by three hits apiece by Jacob Vokal and Ty Corbin, plus two hits each from Brett House, Caleb Miele, K.T. Thompson and Bryce England.
That was more than enough support for Brady Stephens, who allowed just one hit and one run and struck out nine in four innings of work to pick up the mound victory.
The Bears and Vikings (4-13, 1-9) conclude their three-game series Friday with a scheduled 5:55 p.m. first-pitch at Cherokee Bluff High School in Flowery Branch.