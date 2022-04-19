Baseball scoreboard: Bales stellar on the mound for North Hall in win against West Hall

North Hall’s Jaret Bales was sharp on the mound, striking out 13 batters in an 8-1 win against West Hall on Monday in Gainesville.
The Trojans (25-4, 19-0 Region 7-3A) have already locked up the region championship and home field for the state playoffs, starting April 29 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
Bales, a North Georgia signee, allowed just two hits and one walk for second-ranked North Hall.
Tate Brooks and Hunter Brooks each had a double and two hits for the defending state champions.
Up next, North Hall visits West Hall on Wednesday in Oakwood.