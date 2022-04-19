By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Bales stellar on the mound for North Hall in win against West Hall
No. 2 Trojans have two more regular season games left before state playoffs open in Gainesville on April 29
Baseball2021

North Hall’s Jaret Bales was sharp on the mound, striking out 13 batters in an 8-1 win against West Hall on Monday in Gainesville. 

The Trojans (25-4, 19-0 Region 7-3A) have already locked up the region championship and home field for the state playoffs, starting April 29 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. 

Bales, a North Georgia signee, allowed just two hits and one walk for second-ranked North Hall. 

Tate Brooks and Hunter Brooks each had a double and two hits for the defending state champions. 

Up next, North Hall visits West Hall on Wednesday in Oakwood. 

Friends to Follow social media