Baseball scoreboard: Abundance of extra-base hits sends Lakeview Academy to victory

Lakeview Academy's Asher Stephens had a pair of triples in a 13-2 win against Westminster Christian on Thursday in Watkinsville.

He finished the game with three RBIs and two walks for the Lions.

Jarrett Atwill chipped in a pair of doubles with four RBIs for Lakeview Academy (2-0).

Ricky Brown went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lions.

On the mound, Henry Stewart threw 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Westminster Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

KINGS ACADEMY 5, LANIER CHRISTIAN 4: Barry Waymack had a homer and four RBIs for the Lightning on Thursday.

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning, Waymack had a first-pitch grand slam with two outs.

Gavin Strabala and Isaac Dinn each added a hit for the Lightning.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Young Americans Christian next week.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.