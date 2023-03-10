By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Abundance of extra-base hits sends Lakeview Academy to victory
Baseball2021

Lakeview Academy's Asher Stephens had a pair of triples in a 13-2 win against Westminster Christian on Thursday in Watkinsville. 

He finished the game with three RBIs and two walks for the Lions. 

Jarrett Atwill chipped in a pair of doubles with four RBIs for Lakeview Academy (2-0). 

Ricky Brown went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lions. 

On the mound, Henry Stewart threw 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Westminster Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday. 

KINGS ACADEMY 5, LANIER CHRISTIAN 4: Barry Waymack had a homer and four RBIs for the Lightning on Thursday. 

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning, Waymack had a first-pitch grand slam with two outs. 

Gavin Strabala and Isaac Dinn each added a hit for the Lightning. 

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Young Americans Christian next week. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

