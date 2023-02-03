'It was a whirlwind': Flowery Branch man a finalist for Braves PA announcer job

Cary Clayborn woke up Friday morning as a finalist for a job he might as well have dreamed up overnight.

On Wednesday, the Flowery Branch resident auditioned against 11 other candidates to become the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves. If selected, he’ll soon be the next resounding voice heard by more than 41,000 fans at Truist Park when the Braves take the field Opening Day.

The road that led Clayborn, 46, to the announcers’ booth at Truist Park Wednesday began in college, when he and 10 others at Georgia Southwestern State University – without any real broadcasting program at the time – pieced together an entire operation of their own.

“We started a student organization, and one of the things we wanted to do was broadcast our basketball games,” Clayborn said. “We literally built it from scratch…our own production van. We had to do wiring and purchase equipment and come up with the whole thing on our own, just some college students having fun. Then we got to do all of the home basketball games over live television over a few counties.”

Even back then, Clayborn’s destiny as a candidate for the loudest voice in Truist would be in some way foreshadowed during that time in the early ’90s.

“I was on one side of the gym, doing play-by-play, and on the other side of the gym was Bill Bowers – who ended up being the PA announcer for the Atlanta Braves for 10 years when they were in Turner Field,” Clayborn said. “I remember thinking, when he got that gig back then, how awesome that would be. Now, many years later, I’m in the running for it.”

Today, Clayborn is a project manager for AVI Systems, an audiovisual solutions company, but his presence behind the microphone has only evolved through the years.

He’d been a PA announcer for his daughter’s cheerleading squad when his voice reached others in the world of youth sports, and they soon took interest. He continued on as a PA announcer for youth football games, a total of six cheerleading squads, Gwinnett football league playoff games and regional tournaments for university football matchups.

Just last season, after around 30 years behind the mic, Clayborn became the head PA announcer for Buford High School’s varsity football team – a milestone he’d eyed a decade ago.

“I told my wife 10 years ago, when we went to a Buford football game, I told her, ‘I want to be in the booth doing these Friday night games.’ I just kept working toward it until the chair finally became available, and then I got the nod,” Clayborn recalled.