Opinion: Why Lake Lanier and Buford Dam shouldn't be renamed

By Clyde Morris, Vice-President, Lake Lanier Association



In an attempt to reduce the possibility of political divisiveness caused by associating Defense Department assets with the Confederacy, Congress in 2021 directed the establishment of a commission relating to modifying or removing names of Department of Defense assets that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederacy. That commission identified Lake Sidney Lanier and Buford Dam specifically, and all DoD organizations have been directed to fully implement those recommendations by Jan. 1, 2024.

The problem is, Lake Lanier was not named to commemorate anyone’s Confederate service - and the dam was not actually named after anyone at all. A brief history may help illuminate the issue.

Lake Lanier was named for Sidney Lanier, a 19th century poet, in honor of his poem, “The Song of the Chattahoochee,” which extolled the virtues of the geographic area where the lake was later built. But Mr. Lanier was far more than just a little-known poet. He was also a lawyer, a distinguished academician who taught at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, and an accomplished musician who played with the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. To say he accomplished far more in his life than five months’ service in the Confederate Army would be an understatement.

Buford Dam was logically named after the nearest town in order to identify its location. That town was named for the president of the nearby railroad, which had contributed greatly to the town’s commercial activity. It is merely coincidental that the railroad president happened to have served briefly in the Confederacy years before in another state.