Opinion: LGBTQ+ community facing more attacks

May 17 was International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. This year’s theme was “Together Always: United in Diversity’’, acknowledging that our marginalized siblings within the LGBTQ+ community (black, indigenous, people of color, disabled folk, and others), are going to face greater discrimination and violence, and that we have to change that and take action to ensure everyone has their deserved right to a happy and long life without fear of violence or hate.



We are seeing a rise of anti-LGBTQ+ hate and violence in Georgia, with the recent passing of SB 140, the attacks and threats against an all-ages drag show in Forsyth County, and the anti-Semitic and transphobic flyers left in Atlanta neighborhoods by an ADL-identified hate group. We’ve also seen the murder of Tortuguita, an Indigenous non-binary forest defender who was killed by Georgia state troopers, the murder of Ashley Burton, a 37-year-old black transgender woman in Atlanta, and also the murder of Koko Da Doll, a black transgender woman who was found shot to death in SE Atlanta.

Violence isn’t just physical, it’s also the inability to access gender affirming and LGBTQ+ inclusive healthcare (SB 140), being discriminated against in housing or employment, and not being respected or affirmed in school (HB 104). Considering this, we wanted to bridge the gap of accessibility and decided to host a gender-affirming clothing drive and resource table for community members and allies to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community and our history and the local resources available.

The shift in program from a march and picket to a clothing drive and resource table, although last minute, was a big hit! Community members engaged in great discussions about what they could do in their own workplace to affirm LGBTQ+ individuals and clients. More importantly, folks stated that they felt safe and affirmed in the space we created and that they were glad they had the opportunity to get gender-affirming clothing and resources. It could not have been possible without everyone’s help and presence! Thank you to everyone who showed up and helped in whatever capacity they could. We will continue to make an inclusive and affirming community.

Mateo Penado

Gainesville



