Opinion: Trump has every right to end riots

I love to read the newspaper and abhor having to read the news off a computer screen, or worse yet on a tablet or tiny phone screen. However, after reading The Times weekend editorial on Rules of Engagement, I’m just about ready to give up that morning solace.



It appears that Trump can’t do anything without being accused by the news media of politicizing his actions. Why should the president not refer to cities that are being destroyed by inaction by “liberal mayors” and other liberal government entities? Is it not a fact that all the major cities in which destructive riots are being allowed, with even support for such action by these entities, are virtually under Democratic rule?

When insurrectionists are allowed to oust police departments and then strongarm local leaders into defunding them, how can you find fault with the president for using whatever power he has available to stop such action? And how is your reference to “And lest conservative law-and-order supporters be too quick to cheer the federal action” any less political than Trump referring to liberal Democrats?.

He is at least trying to stop illegal activity. You are simply implying that conservatives are likely to get their “com-uppance” down the road in a liberal administration!

You, as a representative of the news media, should be supporting action by the government at any level, to stop illegal activity.

As far as I’m concerned, the riots, destruction and killing have reached the level of being decreed treason. The president has every right to put an end to it, whether a function of “liberal Democrat” or “conservative Republican.”

Monte E. Seehorn

Gainesville