No matter which side of the global warming issue you’re on, we all agree on the need for clean air and water.

Curriculum on the environment and climate change is provided in most, if not all, schools. However, before the first and final bells, parents in vehicles line up by the dozens, engines running, to drop off and pick up their kids, while taxpayer-funded buses go underutilized. Lessons in the classroom are being ignored as close as the school parking lot!





Barry Stinson

Gainesville