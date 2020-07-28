Opinion: Democrats are hypocritical in their calls for adhering to law

Before the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) became law, President Obama told this legendary lie: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Period. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan. Period.”



Unashamedly, Obama topped that whopper with this one: “I’m very proud of the fact that we will …leave this administration without a significant scandal.” Really? Despite pledging to have “the most transparent administration ever,” Obama’s delusional presidency was beset by several significant scandals:

Crooked Hillary Clinton, Obama’s secretary of state, deleted hundreds of personal emails from an unsecure server. Along with the Democratic National Committee, Hillary paid for an unverified dossier on Donald Trump to spy on him and hype his so-called Russia collusion.

The Benghazi terrorist attack killed four Americans due to Hillary’s incompetence and apathy in Libya. Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, appeared on five national television programs and lied about this debacle.

Wayward Hunter Biden made a fortune dealing with Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian company, while his father was Obama’s vice president. And Joe Biden boasted about his quid pro quo with a Ukrainian official?

Eric Holder, Obama’s first attorney general, was held in contempt of Congress for lying about “Fast & Furious.” The ATF allowed licensed firearm dealers to sell weapons to straw buyers, hoping to track the guns to Mexican drug cartel leaders and arrest them. Border agent Brian Terry was murdered during this fiasco.

Loretta Lynch, Obama’s second attorney general, refused to answer questions from Congress about a secret $400 million ransom paid to Iran during an inequitable nuclear agreement.

There was also reprehensible conduct within Obama’s Secret Service, IRS, NSA, TSA and VA.

Finally, once the whole truth emerges on the FBI’s surveillance of Trump and associates, Obamagate will become the most significant scandal in American history. President Obama feared that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, would expose the Russia hoax. Documents show the FBI wanted “to get (Flynn) to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.” Thirty-nine Obama officials, including Joe Biden, unmasked Flynn’s identity and someone illegally leaked it to the biased media.

Thankfully, U.S. attorney John Durham is investigating this bloodless coup and criminal referrals could be issued on James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page of the FBI, Rod Rosenstein of the Justice Department, and James Clapper and John Brennan of the intelligence community, to name a few.

In their zeal to oust a duly elected president, the devious Democrats appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Russia collusion delusion and it bombed. The Democrats impeached President Trump knowing the Republicans would acquit him. Now, amidst this pandemic, Trump-haters have mentioned a second impeachment.

Democrats proclaim proudly, “No one is above the law, including the president.” Yet, these hypocritical Obamagate collaborators will howl if they’re indicted and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Hopefully, justice is served and the rule of law is preserved. Accountability counts!





Dick Biggs

Gainesville