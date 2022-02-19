Opinion: Where is my father’s Republican party?

On Feb. 4, the Republican Party seems to be confused and splitting in two. Vice President Mike Pence declared Trump wrong about Pence’s right to change the count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. While the RNC called the Jan. 6 riot a legitimate political discourse and censured Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger for looking into Jan. 6.



What is happing to Republican? Because of the COVID pandemic, election offices around the country found ways to make it easier to vote. Here in Georgia, we have Republicans that don’t want to make it easier to vote with all new laws.

During the pandemic, Texas had people voting from the safety of their cars. That was nice. No standing in line in the cold rain or hot sun. Texas was brilliant, but then the Texas Republicans said, “no.” Does standing in a line make voting safer?

Here in Georgia, not only do you have to stand in line, but no one can give you water or food, even if you have been there for over an hour or two or maybe five or six hours. One Georgia candidate is promoting doing away with drop-off boxes because all absentee ballots must be mailed.

Why, because someone said, “People were stuffing the drop off boxes?” Someone can stuff the U.S. mailboxes. There are a lot more U.S. mailboxes then drop-off boxes. Anyone could spend a day or better a night driving around dropping off fake ballots into multiple mailboxes. Teams across Georgia could change the vote by over 15,000 votes. That would be less than 100 per county of illegal votes. Most likely the workers at the election offices would discover they are fake.

Why are Republicans working so hard to promote false claims about the COVID vaccine that President Trump had developed? The host on Fox News promote guests that say that you should not get vaccinated but do not cover the deaths of these guests when they die of COVID. Remember, most hosts of Fox News are vaccinated. Florida is going to appoint a doctor that says vaccines are worthless and is promoting drugs that don’t work on the omicron variant. Republican governors are working hard to give people the right to die from COVID. If Republican governors are not careful, they are going to kill off their voters.

So where is my father’s conservative Republican Party? It looks like it has been split into two parts.

There is my father’s wing that believes in lower taxes, law and order and the U.S. Constitution. A conservative Republican Party represented by people like Pence and Liz Cheney.

Then there is the RNC that believes Jan. 6 was political discourse that cost millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol. Republican governors are stopping people from voting and letting people die of COVID?

My father and I are with true conservatives like Pence and Cheney.

Laura AE Colaninno

Flowery Branch