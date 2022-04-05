Opinion: What drives Trump haters?

Nowadays, we vote for “the lesser of two evils” — the more acceptable of the two, or the one least likely to damage our Republic.



Let’s face it — a righteous person would scare many folks across the political spectrum. Why? Too many have been desensitized to incompetence and corruption and feel safe with the status quo. They fear the upsetting change that might be brought by a government of, for and by We The People.

So, many vote for the familiar traits — preened, coiffed, slick, persuasive talking, seemingly winsome and lying with ease. What do we get when they’re elected? That’s a rhetorical question!

Anyone can be fooled, but we ought scour every candidate’s bio and history. Study the office records of incumbents and retreads. If the officeholder and his or her party are unsatisfactory, throw the bum out and give the opponent a shot.

After eight years of a divisive, polished narcissist, our choice was a businessman, never in politics, or a superbly skilled politician with a bundle of baggage. Trump was flamboyant and the “take no prisoners” type. He even wanted to drain the cesspool known as The DC Swamp! Clinton promised goodies and pandered to minorities, even using a fake accent.

A large segment of voters, favoring nationalism, decided to take a chance on the nonpolitician and were rewarded with promises made and promises kept: energy independence, tightened borders, fair-share funding of NATO and UN, stemming Iran’s nuclear goals, a roaring economy, elevation of minorities and much, much more.

But, Trump upset DC’s applecart. The Swamp desperately wants to maintain its water level (power and control) and fights tooth and nail against any threat or intruder. Elites in both political parties worked relentlessly to subvert Trump’s administration.

That was not enough. The Swamp wanted to discredit Trump among the citizens. With the aid of big tech and “mainstream” media, they pumped propaganda and lies day and night. Rep. Maxine Waters emotionally and aggressively called for public harassment of Trump staff and supporters.

Many of the uninformed, duped and lockstep thinkers bought the lies and focused on Trump’s brash demeanor, while ignoring his many achievements, push for equal opportunity and commitment to America first.

Why the continued hate of private citizen Trump? While he has a huge, loyal following, the establishment and the opposition party fear him. What if he has too much influence with candidates? What if he were to return?

The elites absolutely cannot allow anyone to take, or even threaten, their positions, cultivated self-serving schemes, financial advantages, power, elevated status, perks and assumed prestige.

But why do leftists, greenies and some portion of liberals hate Trump with a vengeance? We don’t know their minds, but we see that they’re heavy on feelings and light on facts. They’ve been blue-pilled!

Gary B Hulsey

Dahlonega