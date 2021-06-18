Opinion: We still need to fight against COVID-19

As of June 15, the U.S. COVID-19 death total has surpassed 600,000. This is inexcusable with the vaccine technology we have available. Not enough people in this country are getting vaccinated. Georgia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

This is not the time to celebrate. We are not there yet. Recently, Houston hospital workers filed a lawsuit against mandatory vaccination. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge. So far, about 200 workers are temporarily suspended.

The “Delta” variant that came out of India is more contagious and more deadly. Thank goodness our vaccines are effective against this variant and others.

The 1918 Spanish-American Flu pandemic killed 675,000 in the United States and 50 million worldwide. All the bullets and bombs in World War I didn’t kill that many people.

I think that all military personnel and hospital workers should have to get vaccinated. Workers in retirement communities and nursing homes should also have to be vaccinated. Give everyone a decent bonus check to help them get vaccinated. Vaccination and common sense are the only two things that will help us live with this virus.

COVID-19 and mutated variants are probably going to be with us for a few years. Vaccinated people may have to get a booster shot after a year or so. Anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and people spreading misinformation through social media are not helping. We also need to concentrate our efforts to provide India with all the oxygen, PPE and vaccines that they need. They are hurting. Their health care system has completely collapsed because of COVID-19.





William McKee

Flowery Branch