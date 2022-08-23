Opinion: We need transparency from Department of Justice

If you put aside your political partisanship and look at the Mar-A-Lago search and seizure with an open mind, the right course of action is obvious.



The Department of Justice should be transparent on its reasons for the search and what it learned as a result of the search. Allowing the media and the public full access allows the people to see the truth.

If the facts reveal that former president Trump committed crimes against our government or the people, his political future will be over. Even ardent Trump supporters will turn against him, if he has betrayed them. There will be no need for a court trial.

If the DOJ refuses to reveal the reason for the search and the results of the search, there will forever be doubt about its motivations. Why must it be secretive about its intentions? If the purpose is to destroy the political future of the former president it can accomplish that with full disclosure of the facts.

Former President Trump has petitioned the court for the release of a complete and un-redacted affidavit. It appears that he is not afraid of the truth and he is the one under investigation.

Aren’t we entitled to the same integrity from our Department of Justice?

Tom Day

Hoschton