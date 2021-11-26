Opinion: We must deal with all China’s threats

The new Chinese military is very impressive and no doubt will continue to be very useful as China projects its power in the Pacific Rim and around the world. The Communist Chinese government has been very successful with its new strategy to defeat the imperialist Americans; just take advantage of our capitalist system.



U.S. companies have outsourced manufacturing to China to cut costs and maximize profits, closing domestic factories and laying off American workers. As a result, Chinese leaders have been able to use U.S. dollars to improve their military capability. Recently China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that can reach the U.S.

In addition to confronting the U.S. militarily, the Communist Chinese government can wield significant economic influence as well. With reduced U.S. manufacturing capability, we are now dependent upon outsourced capability. A big downside to outsourcing is being demonstrated now as millions of dollars of goods from China sit on container ships off our coast. Another economic threat is that China is the second largest holder of U.S. government debt with $1.1 trillion in U.S. securities held.

I’m a firm believer in the capitalist system, but I also believe that our elected representatives should make sure our national security is not sacrificed for quarterly profits.

Michael L. Drake

Gainesville