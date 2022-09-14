Opinion: We are being fought by evil forces on multiple fronts

Says Alistair Begg of Truth for Life on YouTube “Spiritual Warfare” (Part 2 of 2) — 06/18/2022: “We don’t have armies shooting each other and blowing up buildings, but we have contention everywhere and about almost everything.”



Our frustration and anger comes from not knowing how, and not being able, to make a difference — remedy, hold people accountable, stamp out evil, and change course.

News reports, hosts, and guests describe, in detail, our plight, but offer no fixes. One of many examples: Our open Southern border — 1) human traffic cartels abusing women and fearlessly killing, and 2) the import of lethal drugs including fentanyl formulated in Mexico, with China’s ingredients.

We know about and anguish over:

1. Incompetence and corruption in Congress and the White House.

2. Compromised and weaponized federal agencies.

3. Duped by big pharma, CDC, and other government agencies.

4. Rampant crime enabled by prosecutors following a non-accountable, victimhood ideology.

5. Political persecution enabled by withholding due process.

6. Indoctrination of our kids by Marxist ideology and evil practices.

7. Selling out to globalism and depopulation.

And that’s only a smattering! Our decline has been rapid since 2008 and at a frantic pace since January 2021. We do the best we know how — try to convince others to become aware and fight, vote, make phone calls and write letters to elected officials, poll watch, and sometimes publicly protest.

Getting little buy-in and reinforcement is discouraging. “It should be carefully observed, that like a thief, Satan is most pleased when his presence and his work are not noticed.” — Abraham Kuyper (1837-1920)

The dark side looks to be entrenched and winning. Ought we fight in another place, in another way?

“For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.” — Ephesians 6:12 (NLT)

The dark side’s pawns loyally and diligently follow instructions from the Headquarters of Evil. To defeat them, we’ll have to fight on their turf. But first, give up your self-reliance, join the Lord of Heaven’s Armies, and submit to His authority. Now, you’re ready to do battle.

“Put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will still be standing firm. Stand your ground ...” — Ephesians 6:13 (NLT)

People are asking, “Why am I anxious and fearful, why is our country in turmoil, and why do I feel helpless?”

Don’t you know? There’s a war on!

Gary B Hulsey

Dahlonega