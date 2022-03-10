Opinion: Water department program shouldn’t work like this

Beginning this year, January 2022, the Gainesville Department of Water Resources initiated a “Help 2 Others” program.



The department’s website explains this program to be that all customers will automatically have their monthly bills rounded up to the “next whole dollar amount.” The funds collected by the rounding up of the service amount are to be given to the Salvation Army’s “Project SHARE” program. This program is intended to allow financial assistance to be given to needy city of Gainesville water users.

I will not step into the debate about forcing all water customers to essentially make donations to the Salvation Army. I will also refrain from questioning by whom and how one is determined to be “needy” and thus deserving of this assistance. And I literally laughed out loud at the statement that “all contributions are tax deductible,” as with the exceptions of years with catastrophic medical issues, I have never been able to utilize more than the standard deductions for my tax returns.

However, I will indeed vehemently debate the ethics and the ability of the Department of Water Resources to go above and beyond the stated premise of the project by adding an entire dollar amount to my bill!

My bill for the period ending last month (February) was a complete $17. There were no cents and so nothing to be rounded up. So, an additional $1 was added to “round up” my bill!

If the program calls for bills to be rounded up to the “next whole dollar amount,” then the department may do so and do so with my blessings. But do not capriciously add whole dollar amounts to my bill, when I myself am one of the many people living with medical issues amounting to disability, dealing with less than optimum employment income and counting my own pennies to pay my own bills.

It smacks of fraud for the department to do so as it is not the program advertised or implemented.

Vicki Bentley

Flowery Branch