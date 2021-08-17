Opinion: The US government is harming its citizens

I have a question. If a woman can say “it is my body, my choice,” then why don’t those who don’t want the COVID vaccine have the same choice? When we hear that companies are telling their employees that they are to get the vaccine or they are out of a job, that’s not freedom of choice!

The news said that the military are requiring soldiers to get the vaccine by Sept. 15. If that’s the case, our military won’t be worth a whit when many will refuse and get out and some will retire. That will do away with a wealth of knowledge by the senior non-commissioned officers. Seems like a double standard to me.

Biden allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants to flood into this country when, according to an Aug. 4 article by the NY Post, nearly 7,000 immigrants released by the border patrol have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 1,500 over the last seven days with COVID have crossed the border. According to the Associated Press, “a new order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that allows state troopers to stop and turnaround vehicles carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 drew swift backlash and a threat of a lawsuit from the Justice Department on Thursday. Attorney general Garland said Texas had ‘no authority to interfere’ with the federal government’s broad powers of immigration and raised the potential of a lawsuit if the order was not lifted.” That’s more proof our government doesn’t care about U.S. citizens’ health.

Approximately 1,900 per day are admitted to a center in McAllen, Texas, according to the NY Post in August. In July, the NY Post reported roughly 30% of illegal immigrants in detention camps have refused the COVID vaccine. There have been nine COVID deaths and 20,000 coronavirus cases among the detainees, according to the NY Post.

Biden has said that those who refuse the COVID vaccine will end up paying the price, whatever that means. And almost since he entered the White House Biden has been talking about increasing regulation of guns.

Sound familiar about what happened in Germany? This, as well as allowing open borders tells me the president and the Democratic Party doesn’t give a whit about the citizens of this country.

Then we have a spokesman, Dr. Fauci, who keeps trying to scare the citizens of this country into getting the vaccine by constantly touting the benefits of getting the vaccine and trying to scare those who don’t want the vaccine by telling them how bad the virus is and if you get the vaccine you are safe from the virus. Wear multiple masks, he says. Those that have been vaccinated can catch the virus anyway, and spread it.

I took an oath to protect this country and the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. And that has not been revoked.





Paul S. Barnes

Flowery Branch