Opinion: Trump has done well for me, our country

Mr. Grattan, which part of President Trump’s administration did you work in? Do you know President Trump personally? You write as if it is true and reliable, so please inform the nation on just how you came to all your opinions.



I dare not speak for anyone but myself, so this is going to be true.

In the last three years, life for me has gone rather smoothly with prescription drug prices down. Delighted to see all the help wanted signs and businesses booming. Stock market going up and up, major help when you are retired. My insurance follows all the president’s new regulations and it is quite a help. Interest rates have gone down. That is another good fact. Belief in God and having his name back in schools and pride in America is back, and it feels so good.

Very aware that the China virus put all Americans on hold, yet there are signs even today the economy is showing the way back. People have died all over the world from this pandemic spreading death. One death is too many.

I have listened to many say President Trump was late to act on this. You have said this also, but you or anyone else declaring President Trump was late handling the virus has not said one thing on just how the handling should have been done.

Vice President Pence and his panel of experts spoke every day on what was being done and what will be done, plus telling Americans how proud he and the president is of our participation.

Should the nation worry about Mr. Biden? He has made many statements of raising our taxes and putting the restrictive regulations back that President Trump gave us to help. There is no support going to be given to all our law enforcement, and respect will be a thing of the past.

Defund the police is the cry from the lady Mr. Biden will appoint. She will handle also the environment, changing it to the Green Deal that will close up jobs and jobs. About calling out names for the president, is that not a form of racism?

Mr. Biden stated throw them in jail for any offense, he declared himself the toughest on crime there ever was. What I have stated on Mr. Biden, he has said himself, but because he changes daily some of my words may not be exact.

I have never been a part of President Trumps’ administration or know him personally. What I have written are facts in my life and facts stated by Mr. Biden. Also, your opinion that President Trump will destroy us, you have nothing that can be backed up. You say I was duped, but this doesn’t bother me because I support Trump.

The names and hatred come from people who speak and know nothing.

Helen Stell

Lula