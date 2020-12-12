Opinion: Trump accomplished much in his 4 years

Howard Stacy’s weekend diatribe taking President Trump and our existing Constitution to task illustrates an astounding lack of knowledge of governmental accomplishments and guidance provided by our leader and Constitution.
For instance, consider the following accomplishments of the “clown” who occupied the White House for the last four years.
- Brokered two Middle East peace accords that had not been accomplished for the past 70 years.
- First president that has not engaged us in a foreign war since Jimmy Carter.
- Greatest positive impact on the economy, especially to Black and Latinos, of any president.
- Pressured NATO forcing them to start paying their dues.
- Neutralized dangers from North Korea.
- Brought many businesses back from China, reviving the economy.
- Lowered taxes, increased deductions on IRS forms, and caused the stock market to move to record levels 100 or more times.
- Fast tracked the development of a COVID vaccine in a shorter time period than has been accomplished by previous administrations having to deal with a serious disease.
- Rebuilt the military from reductions occurring during the Obama administration.
This clown works for free and has lost in the neighborhood of a billion dollars of his own money while serving America, while facing relentless undermining efforts by the media and opposition party. Consider this while accepting the fact that Obama and Joe Biden became millionaires while serving in office.
All the above was accomplished in four years, in spite of no assistance from the Democratic House led by Pelosi. Biden’s accomplishments, creating positive impacts to the American public during 40-plus years in government service are literally inconsequential.
Monte E. Seehorn
Gainesville
