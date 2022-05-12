Opinion: The Times may have uphill battle to eliminate inaccuracies

I am so glad to see thatthe editor of The Times says they will no longer print "inaccurate information."



Surely in this time with so much misinformation and disinformation floating around, it is comforting news to hear there are people at The Times who are so wise, knowledgeable and skillful that they will be able to print only accurate information.

So, we will no longer hear from Dr. Fauci, the CDC, at least half of what politicians have to say, very little from the national news media and large portions of what medical authorities tell us.

Of course, your staff will have to remember that what is accurate today may be inaccurate tomorrow or vice versa.

Also, many letters to the editor will have to be fact checked for accuracy. No doubt, the government will be able to help you eliminate inaccuracies.

Also, you may be able to save a lot of newsprint and ink. Good luck with all that, but please remember that tyranny always starts with the control of information the people are allowed to see and hear.

Jimmy Echols

Alto