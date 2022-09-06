Opinion: Time to revisit the Constitution

Sept. 17 begins Constitution Week. This is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us. The First Amendment gave us freedoms of press, speech, religion and assembly. With these freedoms come the citizen’s responsibility to protect and
defend this precious document. From the Magna Carta signed by King John in 1215 in England, our founders incorporated into the Constitution that no one is above the law.
The Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life. I encourage the study of the historical events which led to the signing of the Constitution in September 1787.
Linda Ostrow
Gainesville