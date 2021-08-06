Opinion: Those inside Capitol Jan. 6 are having their rights trampled

This letter is in response to Mr. Bryan Sorohan’s letter in The Times’ July 31-Aug. 1 edition in which he calls Rep. Andrew Clyde a political coward.



I believe that standing up for one’s principles is the mark of a brave person, and that is certainly a characteristic of our Rep. Clyde. Despite the hysteria and name-calling of left-wingers such as Bryan Sorohan, Rep. Clyde has stuck to his guns. I label as a coward someone who attacks another, knowing that person is not in a position to fight back. Isn’t that what we have here? Doesn’t Mr. Sorohan know he will never have to answer to Rep. Clyde for his malicious assertions?

Any fair-minded American will have to agree that people charged with trespassing on Jan. 6 should not be salted away in prison for seven months without the opportunity of release on bail. They would not take delight in seeing Americans held as political prisoners in their own country. But Mr. Sorohan’s position on this issue reflects the glee most news reporters exhibit on any issue that will reflect negatively on President Trump, even those that clearly demonstrate violations of rights guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.

Sorohan and his liberal friends should try standing on their heads for seven months; they might be able to see this Biden government has turned the Constitution upside down.

Mr. Sorohan acknowledges that Rep. Clyde is not a physical coward because he served in our military for 28 years. If Mr. Sorohan has never served his country in a comparable capacity, by his own analysis, does that make him a physical coward?

Travis Short

Dahlonega