Opinion: These senators should serve all Georgians

I wanted to share my frustration with our newly elected Georgia senators. I have written to them on two occasions since their election.



I did not vote for them but advised them and encouraged them to represent all Georgians and not be partisan political figures in my first letters to them. I did request or expect a response from them.

In my second letters to them I requested they not blindly pass each enormously expensive spending package proposed by the president and passed by the U.S. House without evaluating the effectiveness of the first large spending package. To add trillions of federal debt in a mad attempt to push their agenda priorities quickly will not allow the nation to utilize these dollars to optimal benefit.

Needless to say our Georgia senators have not responded to my concerns in a letter but only an automatic email response to my submission on their website.

My concern is they are going to do only what their political party wants them to do, and the citizens of Georgia will not have their needs and concerns addressed by these senators.

I can only hope they are one-term senators if this behavior continues.

James M. Anderson

Gainesville