Opinion: These Republicans will never do what needs to be done

Many years ago, there was an insulting phrase often used in describing Democratic Party voters in the southern states as “yellow dog Democrats.” At the time, the Republican Party was not popular in the southern states, and the “yellow dog Democrats” were voters who would vote for a “yellow dog” rather than vote for a Republican.



Times have changed. Now we have “Trump-base Republicans.” These are Republican voters that will vote for any candidate that has Trump's stamp of approval or are actively seeking it.

These “Trump-base Republicans” will never vote for a Democrat or a more moderate Republican. These voters will not only go for Trump but also David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, Doug Collins and Andrew Clyde.

The tragedy of these votes is that they will ensure that the Republican Party will retain control of the Senate, where the Grim Reaper himself (Mitch McConnell) will see that any progressive program will receive a quick burial. McConnell also will ensure that the Senate continues to approve federal court judges who are either cronies or at least as conservative as the late George Wallace.

With this Republican crew in control, there will be no chance that the badly needed changes to the Constitution will ever be enacted (such as term limits for senators, representatives and federal judges). Nor will my favorite constitutional modification, presidential recall, ever be considered.

Howard Stacy

Gainesville