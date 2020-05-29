Opinion: There's much opposition to apartment plan in South Hall, for good reason

In regard to the 350-unit apartment complex proposed for south Hall County in the area of Thompson Mill Road, it should be acknowledged that there is a veritable tidal wave of local opposition to this development.

Initially, it should be borne in mind that this proposal has twice been placed before the Town of Braselton Planning Commission and was denied on both occasions as “not a fitting development for the area in question.”

It should also be noted that upon the second application to the Town of Braselton, the developer warned that if Braselton did not approve the application (at that time for 289 units), he could go to Hall County and obtain approval for at least 50 more units, which he indeed has done.

Residential density abounds in the area directly surrounding the proposed apartment complex. The Village at Deaton Creek is a highly populated active adult subdivision with 1,144 homes; Reunion Country Club is still under development with just shy of 900 homes; Del Webb Chateau Elan is in mid stages of development with more than 783 homes envisioned (only a stone’s throw from the proposed apartment complex); The Phoenix Assisted Living complex on Ga. Highway 347 is under construction and will add 162 units to the population density of the area; and Noble Vines apartment complex, which is less than 300 yards from the proposed development, has 248 units with room and plans to expand.

With these things being brought to light, it should be noted that Thompson Mill Road and Spout Springs Road (the two main county roads that will serve the proposed development) are two-lane, county roads with no immediate plans of improvement or widening. The only other ingress and egress for the proposed 350-unit apartment complex is at the intersection of Reunion Way/Napa Ridge Road and Ga. 347.

This intersection is already an extremely hazardous traffic area due to the increasing traffic flow from Del Webb Chateau Elan and Reunion Country Club and the fact that the Georgia Department of Transportation has refused to install a traffic light to manage the intersection. GDOT has however initiated changes that will only allow right-hand turns on to Ga. 347 at this intersection.

The addition of more traffic generated by another high-density apartment complex will only contribute to this current and continuing nightmare.

There currently is a petition being circulated by Concerned Citizens of Braselton and Surrounding Communities that, through May 28, had been signed by 769 Hall County residents opposed to this complex. This petition outlines more distinct and troubling aspects of the proposed development. Neighbors are urged to read and sign the petition.

There are other justifiable reasons for opposition of this development by so many of the residents of surrounding communities. Stated simply, however, suffice it to say that our roads, infrastructure, schools, law enforcement capabilities and our quality of life will be heavily, unsatisfactorily and irreparably impacted by the approval and construction of this development.

Ron Scroggins

Hoschton