Opinion: Skin color should not matter in education

Emory Dunahoo was asked by some of his constituents what our schools are teaching about White privilege. Some professors object. They apparently do not want parents to know what they are teaching.



Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “Judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character.” Racists who teach White privilege are no better than racists who dislike Blacks because of the color of their skin. MLK is right. Skin color should not matter.

Success Academy Charter school in New York City is over 90% minority students. Their test scores are higher than the top predominately white schools in New York state. SA teaches their students critical thinking and how to be successful academically.

I am unsure what other kids in their neighborhood who are in the public schools are taught but most cannot read at their grade level.

Success Academy proves that Black and brown skin children can excel if given the right education and environment. Skin color is not a factor. It is a travesty for teachers to teach Blacks that they can not be president or a multibillionaire because of their skin color. Too many of their students get bitter and give up because they don’t think they have opportunity. Obama, Oprah and many other minorities already proved they are wrong. Everybody cannot be president or a multibillionaire because we are not smart enough, but that has nothing to do with skin color.

Are some teachers teaching minority students that they cannot be successful because of their skin color to cover up that they will not be successful because they are not being taught a useful skill set? It is difficult to make a living with some college degrees. Our education system does need review — one man’s opinion.

Mike McConnell

Gainesville