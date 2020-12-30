Opinion: Senate, McConnell have held up progress

Dear editorial board, I agree with you regarding the U.S. House and Senate’s job is to be a part of balancing our government. So how has that worked with Mitch McConnell as Senate leader? The “National Memo” website states: “In 2019, the Senate has held 428 roll call votes. The vast majority — 318 — of those votes were related to Trump’s nominees to the courts or executive branch. Even some Senate Republicans complained the chamber did little but nominations.
The bills that passed the House and have been held up by McConnell include several popular proposals, including some that Trump himself has claimed to support. Some 275 of the House-passed measures awaiting action had bipartisan support and 111 of them were even authored by members of the House Republican minority.
Among the major items passed by the House in 2019, but not by the Senate were:
- HR 1, a bill to fight government corruption and reinvigorate American democracy
- HR 3, a bill to reduce the cost of prescription drugs
- HR 4, a bill to protect voting rights
- HR 5, the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination
- HR 6, a bill to protect DREAMers, those brought to the country as children by their undocumented parents
- HR 7, a bill to guarantee fair pay and fight sex discrimination
- HR 8, a bill to require background checks for all gun purchases
- HR 9, a bill to protect the climate by remaining part of the Paris accords
- HR 582, a bill to gradually raise the federal minimum wage
- HR 5377, a bill to restore state and local tax deductions for taxpayers adversely impacted by Trump’s 2017 tax cut bill”
Throughout Trump’s tenure even he could not get bills passed. During Obama’s tenure the Senate goal was to block everything he wanted. How is this current upcoming term with Biden going to be any different if we don’t remove Mitch McConnell?
The only way to do that is ensure the Senate has a fair chance of passing legislation, which is the reason they are there!
Mary Lasris
Helen
