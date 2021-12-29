Opinion: Redistricting should take demographics into account

I am appalled at the comment below from The Times’ article on redistricting in Hall County.
“There were very minor changes to the map, so it really shouldn’t affect anyone,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board and post 3 member.
The district is divided into four posts, with one at-large member, currently Bill Thompson.
Herrington said the board did not assess the demographics when redrawing the district lines. “We just simply pulled the numbers,” he said. In fact, they accepted the version proposed by the state without any revisions.”
I worked with Newtown Florist Club to create a redistricting map of Gainesville city wards, and we paid very close attention to the demographics. There are standards requiring minimal change in minority representation and communities of interest. From the comments in this article, Hall County commissioners are more interested in keeping their posts than in whom they are representing. That is not the purpose of redistricting.
Mary Lasris
Dahlonega