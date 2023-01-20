Opinion: Rebutting ‘Why conservatism must prevail’

God: The Constitution does not mention God. It may have been signed by Christians, but they were clear in the First Amendment, which forbids Congress from adopting any laws regarding the establishment of religion.



Constitutional Republic: The quote is partially wrong and quoted out of context. Adams did not say “I believe in God and his wisdom.” Citizens of the United States can be moral and religious without being Christian.

Domestic defense: We spend more money than any other country on our military at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens. Military spending provides the largest share of the federal budget. The US has not won a war since WWII and has not been attacked for over 21 years. Domestic defense is strong.

Population preservation: If we allow Christian Nationalism to destroy America internally, foreign enemies will defeat us externally. How dare this man accuse “liberals” of destroying America when the Republicans cannot even agree on a leader without backroom deals and childish posturing.

Rule of law: Police do not stop crime, they respond to it. Public safety is restored when communities provide affordable housing, jobs, legal and safe abortions, health care, and a there is a growing economy.

Cultural Common Sense: If you don’t like same-sex marriage don’t do it; if you don’t agree with abortions, don’t have one; critical race theory is a higher education concept so it makes sense that many people do not understand its validity. Why do conservatives continually try to legislate morals and push their beliefs on others?

Thomas Jefferson once wrote to John Adams, “Bigotry is the disease of ignorance, of morbid minds; enthusiasm of the free and buoyant education & free discussion are the antidotes of both.” I admonish Mr. Biggs to get to know some of the people he considers evil and foolish before judging them. When we, as a country, begin to care about the people and not divisive rhetoric, we will grow stronger. “Power to the people and long live democracy!”

Gwen Ingram

Murrayville