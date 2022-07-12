Opinion: President Joe Biden: The embarrassment continues

If you think it’s unfair or unkind to criticize President Biden’s declining mental state, remember how the media demanded that President Trump take a cognitive test? He did and aced it. Imagine the results if Biden took such a test.



The president is no ordinary citizen. The leader of the free world is scrutinized constantly. His words and ways matter. Look at the damage Biden has inflicted in only 18 months. Clearly, he is unstable, unwise and unscrupulous.

Bumbling Biden squints into the teleprompter, loses his train of thought, commits gaffe after gaffe (watch the videos), whispers annoyingly, avoids regular press conferences, blames others, doesn’t apologize for anything, is tone-deaf to struggling Americans and spends too much time at his Delaware hideout.

The presidency requires keen mental concentration and robust physical stamina. A cognitively challenged, frail Biden is unfit to be president. Yet, the biased media minimizes Biden’s declining cerebral condition. White House aides constantly clarify the careless comments of the commander-in-chief.

Some of Sleepy Joe’s greatest gaffes were shared previously, but the situation has worsened. Historian Newt Gingrich says Biden is “America’s second worst president” (Andrew Johnson is first). Check out these blunders:

Biden slipped three times walking up the stairway to Air Force One. It was a pitiful spectacle.

When questioned by the media, Biden fumbled nervously with his daily cue card: “I have to get off now or I’m going to get in trouble.” A competent, coherent leader doesn’t need to be micromanaged.

When Biden invited Obama to the White House, the former president was surrounded by well-wishers after his remarks. Left alone, Biden spent 15 seconds searching for someone to talk to.

When Biden finished a North Carolina speech, he turned right and shook hands with an invisible person.

When a guest asked Biden a question on the White House grounds over Easter weekend, he was escorted away by the Easter bunny (probably a nervous White House staffer).

When queried about the pending termination of Title 42 on the Southern border, a befuddled Biden talked about appealing a federal judge’s decision that eliminated the mask mandate.

After the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade, Biden proclaimed: “MAGA is the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Really? More extreme than KKK, Black Panthers, Antifa and Black Lives Matter?

Biden committed a pro-choice no-no by saying “child” concerning abortion. Oops!

At a meeting in Japan, Biden said America would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. The State Department quickly issued a more diplomatic response.

During a commencement address at the US Naval Academy, Biden said he applied to the institution in 1965 – the same year he graduated 506th in a class of 688 at the University of Delaware.

Biden tumbled off his bicycle and blamed it on a pedal.

There’s so much more, but obviously President Biden is way past his prime. Shame on Jill for allowing her husband to be placed in such a humiliating position. God help us.

Dick Biggs

Gainesville