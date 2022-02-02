Opinion: Political meddling has no place in our schools

Steve Gooch wants to ban books. This is not hyperbole. State Sen. Steve Gooch, former Realtor with a few years as an elected official, thinks he and his extremist Republican cadre in the Georgia legislature know what’s best for Georgia children’s education and curricula and are sponsoring some truly horrific bills, including SB 375 and SB 377.



Mr. Gooch and the other sponsors for these bills are trying to take over and mandate the direction of school curricula — not only K-12 but also at our public colleges and universities like the University of North Georgia. Don’t just take my word for it: summaries of the bills are available at the nonpartisan openstates.org legislative tracking site.

Banning books, censoring history and politicians meddling in education has never ended well, throughout history — in fact, we make it a point to teach our students the importance of freedom and free discussion.

If Mr. Gooch and his co-sponsors actually wanted to help our children and educators, they would stop trying to gag and intimidate schools for their own petty political purposes and instead work to restore the more than $1 billion cut from school funding just last year by Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans and fully fund public schools so our kids have the funding they need and deserve.

I encourage everyone to contact Mr. Gooch and the other sponsors of these bills and tell them knock off the partisan takeover of schools and to instead support our teachers and students by giving them the resources they need, not censoring their classrooms.

Judy Kreps

Dahlonega



