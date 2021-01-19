Opinion: Perhaps Trump’s election fraud claims are motivated by good

The political atmosphere of our recent election was ugly. It included conservative claims of massive voter fraud.



Oddly, no one at my poll location made any attempt to identify me by comparing the photo on my ID to my face. Republicans insist photo IDs are necessary to prevent election fraud through voter impersonation. However, they are not protecting our elections if the state does not require and instruct poll workers to rigorously compare photos on those IDs to the face of the person presenting them.

There is no section of the Georgia Poll Worker Training Manual that requires poll workers to compare the photo on a photo ID to the face of the person presenting it. Instead, it simply requires the poll worker to confirm the presented photo ID is “proper.” That means it must appear on a list of valid and acceptable types of IDs, which are illustrated in the training manual.

Any individual attempting to impersonate another voter could present an acceptable type of ID, but that does not mean his face and biometric features would match the photo on that ID. There is no apparent diligence here.

Considering Republican claims that voter fraud is rampant, why are they requiring a photo ID when they aren’t using the photo to positively identify voters?

Meanwhile, another claim by Republicans that thousands of mail-in ballots were fraudulent was disproven after the GBI conducted a signature comparison on 15,118 ballots randomly selected in Cobb County. They found no fraud, and only two ballots were determined to have a problem.

Since the election, President Trump has schemed to change the election results by filing lawsuits requiring states to throw out mail-in ballots. Trump has offered no proof of significant voter fraud. When his lawsuits failed, Trump demanded that Vice President Mike Pence refuse to accept the electors from states Joe Biden won. When it became clear Pence wouldn’t do that, Trump incited a large mob of his followers to attack the Capitol building. That failed too. Now there are rumors Trump may declare martial law.

My impression is Trump intends to horrify a majority of Republicans with his embarrassing antics and seditious behavior. His goal may be to divide the party in order to remove those who would destroy this country if they don’t get their way. Like a poultice on an inflamed wound, he intends to draw out the poison and promote healing. If successful, Trump will have accomplished a feat equivalent to that of the character Severus Snape from the Harry Potter film series. Snape pretended to be a bad person in order to mislead the forces of evil and ultimately accomplish a greater good. Of course, no one must know. We only discover Snape’s true nature in the last moments of the final film.

We may not know Trump’s true nature for years, but I’m betting he and Snape are kindred spirits on a mission to restore what is broken and mend the growing divide that separates us.





Bruce Vandiver

Lula