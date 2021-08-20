Opinion: Paying tribute to earlier local drag shows

Like many of your Facebook readers pointed out in response to Kelsey Podo’s piece “Drag show coming soon to this Gainesville brewery,” contrary to Pap Datta’s belief that Left Nut Brewing Co. is the first company in Gainesville to offer such exquisite entertainment, drag is not new to Gainesville, though it may have gone less detected in the past.



As a proud alum of the Gainesville Theatre Alliance and Brenau University, my peers and I danced away many a night at the Latin club Rio (may it rest in peace), which offered a drag show for LGBTQ night on Thursdays. Where the $5 cover charge included all-you-can-eat empanadas, and the Long Island iced teas flowed like the Chattahoochee, Thursday nights at Rio brought everything from saucy, smoking dance numbers by ATL queens to more introspective ballads, sung in Spanish, by novice drag queens in their Goodwill best.

My friends and I — Latinx, Black, white, gay, straight — loved it all. As for my Friday exams, thanks to Rio, I can’t really say how I did on them, but I’m sure I didn’t mind.

Thank you for the opportunity to pay legacy to the great gift that Rio was to Gainesville circa 2007, and congrats to Left Nut Brewing Co. and A Lott to Love Events for bringing this vital LGBTQ entertainment to what we lovingly called Gainesvegas.

May the current Brenau students — especially the theater majors — find many a joyful night there — as long as they remember those Friday exams.

Elizabeth Horn

Flowery Branch