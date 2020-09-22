Opinion: Our economic future depends on election

After reading an editorial published Labor Day weekend in The Times I see a real need to respond.

The piece pessimistically indicated that even in the imaginary year 2030, the economy would probably still not be back to what it was before COVID-19. It should have read that, if the Biden-Harris team hits the White House in January of ’21, then the economy may not be back up to pre-COVID levels by 2030 or 2040, if the good old USA even still exists as a sovereign nation in such imaginary times.

One thing for sure is that if that bunch (who call themselves progressives) have their way about it, our great nation will be a powerless national paraplegic in an international hospital such as the U.N. or whatever might have replaced it by such imaginary times.

If, on the other hand, the Trump-Pence team remains in the White House, there is no reason to doubt that a recovery will be completed by the imaginary year 2024, just in time for some conservative national hero on the order of Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito or Brett Kavanaugh to take the reins of our great nation. Amen.

Roger Corn

Lula