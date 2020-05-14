BREAKING
Opinion: Our community needs E-SPLOST
Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield, left, and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams speak Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Gainesville Rotary Club meeting on the proposed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums that could fund new schools in the county and city. - photo by Scott Rogers

The upcoming education sales tax vote, or E-SPLOST, is an important decision to ensure our children have the best opportunities to learn here in Gainesville and Hall County. That’s why I am voting yes on June 9 to continue this one-penny sales tax, and its companion general obligation bond, for another five years. 

Gainesville City Schools requires a major upgrade to the high school and construction of a new middle school in the expanding Mundy Mill Road area. Meanwhile, Hall County Schools’ 10-year facility plan is focused on younger children, with four new elementary schools (replacing seven very outdated buildings) and a new middle school in South Hall. 

With a community as blessed as ours, our children should have strong educational facilities and technology tools on par with those of our neighboring counties. 

Please vote yes for the E-SPLOST and in favor of the general obligation bond.

Michael Rifenburg

Gainesville

