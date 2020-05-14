Opinion: Our community needs E-SPLOST

The upcoming education sales tax vote, or E-SPLOST, is an important decision to ensure our children have the best opportunities to learn here in Gainesville and Hall County. That’s why I am voting yes on June 9 to continue this one-penny sales tax, and its companion general obligation bond, for another five years.



Gainesville City Schools requires a major upgrade to the high school and construction of a new middle school in the expanding Mundy Mill Road area. Meanwhile, Hall County Schools’ 10-year facility plan is focused on younger children, with four new elementary schools (replacing seven very outdated buildings) and a new middle school in South Hall.

With a community as blessed as ours, our children should have strong educational facilities and technology tools on par with those of our neighboring counties.

Please vote yes for the E-SPLOST and in favor of the general obligation bond.

Michael Rifenburg

Gainesville