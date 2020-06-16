Opinion: This movement is against God

The mob has taken over a major portion of Seattle, including a police precinct. Negotiations with the leftist mayor have ended with her being shouted down and the police standing down.



This isn't about George Floyd, it's about Karl Marx. Antifa has left the Black Lives Matter crowd in charge of destroying history, while the insurrectionist settle in for a long siege hoping for a bloody conflict with the police as happened at Kent State.

The "woke" Christians of this world may think that they will be saved from all of this since they have included social justice and identity politics into their theology, but they are mistaken.

The fires at Catholic Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis and St. John's Church in Washington were not accidental.

These people hate God. Everyone will be required to "take the knee" to their atheistic utopian state.

Life, liberty and property matter.

God save us.

Francis T. Lake Sr.

Gainesville