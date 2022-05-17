Opinion: Make fathers accountable for children

I taught for 32 years at 13 different schools in four states. On behalf of all reproductive health teachers in the U.S., I would like to inform the public, we did spend time on contraceptives, how they work and where they can be purchased. Getting young people to use them is a different story.



So, as men pass laws making abortions more difficult, it is only logical men must be held accountable for their offspring. I call on Congress to pass a new law requiring fathers to be legally liable for every child born to them. The DNA of the father must be listed on every birth certificate in a national register.

In order to qualify for any private or government job or any benefit program, or serve in the military or attend any university, every male, by law, shall show proof of support for all children attached to his Social Security number.

Such a law is only fair; it will eliminate many unwanted pregnancies and it will stop child sexual abuse in its tracks.

Why hasn’t such a law been passed already? We need more women in Congress!

Problem: The youngest mother I ever had in my classroom was put into a police car after a fight yelling, “I don’t want my second baby to be born in jail!” She was in the eighth grade. I mentioned to another pregnant student I was tired of paying for her babies with my tax dollars. She promptly replied, “Your tax dollars are not paying for my babies, the government is.” I took her to the social studies department for tutoring.

A male student stopped by my room to introduce his pregnant girlfriend. I asked, “How many is this now?” He replied, “Three, this one plus two others at different schools.” After he saw my frown he said, “Hey look lady, I’m only giving them what they want.”

Solution: The father, determined by DNA, is financially responsible for 50% of the child’s care until the child is 18 years of age.

Margaret Ward

Gainesville