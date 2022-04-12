Opinion: Lula residents, work together for greater opportunities

Whether you are an official or a citizen of Lula, Georgia, don’t be discouraged because things appear not to be going our way right now. Just remember, darkness comes right before the light of day.

Sometimes when it takes longer to achieve our goals, the outcome is much better than we expect. All of us need to read in the Bible the history and the story of Job. That would teach all of us that things will turn out much better if we work together and encourage each other that better things are ahead. If we keep believing and hold onto our dreams, pursuing what is best for everyone, those dreams will become realities.

We, as a city, along with the mayor, council members, city manager and our talented city attorney, have to learn how to balance our relationships. All of us must have the mindset of high expectations for our lives and our city to move forward.

Even when you feel like things are unlikely to happen, we must never stop believing in our future development. We must keep a good attitude regardless of how hopeless the situation appears to be. We must have deep roots in our belief that we can build better opportunities for all the people in Lula, especially for our young people. I believe if our city officials, as well as our citizens, don’t give up in the face of opposition we can, with God’s help, accomplish what is best for Lula. All of us will succeed because all of us have deep roots.

Don’t let people with little or no faith discourage us from the joy and happiness that lies in front of us and our children.

The birthday greeting I received from all of our officials, our citizens and other organizations such as the Lula Ladies, convince me anything that comes before us we can overcome. We can succeed.

I feel there is great satisfaction at how much we have advanced in the past, but that shouldn’t stop us from looking forward to our future. Some of us might wonder if the things we want and need are possible right now. However, I have faith in our officials, our city council and others like our city manager, as well as our city attorney, city clerks, and we can’t leave out our savior, who can see us through all difficulties.

Whether we are officials or citizens of our community, let us not take opportunities for our children for granted. Each of us has a responsibility to make things better.

I am here not to criticize you whether you are an official, the mayor, a council member, the knowledgeable city attorney or the city manager or city clerks. But to all of us who are here, let us work and help each other to help our city and our most valuable young people to have a better chance and a better opportunity that we had, God help us!





Mordecai Wilson

Lula