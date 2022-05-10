Opinion: Let’s continue to keep Hall's school board focused on students

As I close the chapter on serving 16 years as a Hall County school board member, I want to encourage all voters to conduct careful research on the candidates running for our Board of Education.



In recent months, school boards across the nation have come under scrutiny from political activists on both sides of the aisle.

Many of our neighboring counties have experienced extreme politicization of their public schools resulting in hourslong board meetings where decorum, civility and basic respect were nowhere to be found. Thankfully, that has not been the case in Hall County.

Because of solid leadership in your board of education, superintendent of schools and other staff members, Hall County Schools has been the leading example of positive school governance in the state and nation.

While many public school districts closed, Hall County led the way and became the first large, metro-area school system to open for students amid the pandemic.

It is my hope that as you enter the polling place this month, you will chose to continue the common sense leadership that your Hall County Board of Education has judiciously exercised during the last few years. We have made tough decisions, but always keeping student success at the forefront of everything we do.

It has been the honor of my life to serve the students of Hall County as the East Hall representative on the Board of Educations since 2006.

I am excited about the many strides we have made in recent years, and I look forward to seeing our Hall County Schools build upon that success in the future.

Sam Chapman

Hall County Board of Education, Post One