Opinion: Let voters decide on Trump, not committee

Who are these people and what qualifies them to pass judgment on anyone else?

First, it is a committee of seven radical Democrats and two Republican RINOs. All were appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi because all will follow Pelosi’s orders.

This commission can have no credibility with me. I lived in Mississippi when Bennie Thompson was on the Hinds County Commission and know him by reputation. Adam Schiff destroyed his credibility on the committee that tried to impeach President Donald Trump; the truth does not come from his mouth. Liz Cheney is in Congress because of her name and likely will not be there in 2023. Raskin, from his TV clips, is a bitter vindictive person interested only in his own benefit.

These people are not looking for the truth. They only want to destroy Trump so he cannot run for president in 2024. I doubt any of them could pass the scrutiny that Trump has been under since 2016 before he became president.

Wake up, people. The greatest threat to what democracy we have left is the Democrats’ greed for power; the threat is not from Donald Trump being elected president in 2024. I would much rather the voters make that decision than a committee of nine with a predetermined outcome directed by Pelosi deciding that.

John Bryan

Gainesville