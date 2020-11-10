Opinion: Leadership and the pandemic

Our government has a new executive. We will have the opportunity to make a close comparison of leadership skills with the previous executive.



Our citizens are stressed by a dangerous pandemic that resulted in an economic downturn. The new executive will have the opportunity to demonstrate strong leadership skills. It will be to every citizen’s benefit to support the decisions made.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, there were people who were opposed to wearing masks. In the last 100 years, the value of masks in preventing air-born infections has been repeatedly verified. Those not wearing masks are jeopardizing themselves and everyone around them.

It is time for all Americans to begin thinking and acting like they exist in the 21st century. Wearing a mask in public protects you and everyone around you. Welcome to the 21st century — the century of science and technology.

Frank Lock

Gainesville