A recent opiner to The Times had a letter to the editor headlined “What reasons do independent voters have for voting Republican.”

This purports as a question, which means of course that it needs an answer.

I can only wonder what we would hear if we could get our answer from the squirming fetuses of all the unwed (and/or, wedded) mothers who are lying on the procedural tables of abortion clinics across our land at any given time.





Roger Corn

Lula