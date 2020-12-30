Opinion: Hopeful that disillusionment with Trump will spread

In a recent letter to the Times, a writer bemoans the fact that she has been an ardent, unquestioning supporter of Donald Trump until recently. She admits to having ignored his lack of character and integrity and his sheer ineptitude, especially in the handling of the coronavirus.



If only she and millions of others had seen what was staring them in the face in 2016. It was well known at the time that Trump was a notorious flimflam man with a history of failed business ventures and a pattern of refusing to pay his debts, not to mention his assaults on women.

It is hardly an overstatement to say that Trump is the last man that America needed as president.

Now, the final chapter of the Trump presidency is being written and it is nothing short of ugly. He has been relentless in his attack on our electoral system, a fundamental pillar of American democracy.

This is not a harmless, though stupid, TV reality show gambit. He is quite literally undermining the integrity of our democracy.

Despite overwhelming evidence that the last election was carried out to a very high standard, he insists that a notorious conspiracy has taken the presidency from him. Unfortunately, he has persuaded millions that our election system is broken.

Trump and his minions essentially quit trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic this past summer. That failure has come home to roost in America with over 3,000 deaths a day in recent weeks.

Fortunately, the scientific community has made an extraordinary effort to develop vaccines that will undoubtedly work, but only after hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost.

On inauguration day, Trump will leave a legacy of approximately 400,000 deaths. That is unconscionable.

Now, it appears that Trump will pardon many of his associates who have some knowledge of his misdeeds. Again, that is an abuse of presidential power. Pardons are not for a president to further his self interests.

One suspects that there have been thousands, like the earlier letter writer, who were duped by Trump’s bluster of being for the little guy, draining the swamp, and the like, but now realize that is only a cover for a seriously disturbed, narcissistic individual.

One can only hope that the disillusion with Trump spreads and that Trumpism will rapidly disappear from our national discourse.

Jim Grattan

Gainesville