Opinion: Here are plenty of examples of media bias

We have lived here, subscribed to The Times for over 20 years and feel it necessary to have a local paper. Years ago, we canceled our subscription to a paper 40 miles away; the name should have been editorial on the banner.
I read in the June 20 paper where the editor picked out one example of media bias, and it was from Fox News. She challenged us to find other examples. Challenge accepted: In five minutes I found many fine examples of bias in all media, print, TV and radio. I had to shorten the reports due to word count restrictions.
- On June 22, 2017, CNN reported that Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci was involved with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, under Senate investigation. He was not, and CNN retracted the story. Three reporters who published it resigned, according to CNN.
- In May 2018, some progressive activists, journalists and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau criticized the Trump administration’s treatment of unaccompanied children at the U.S. border, citing a picture of children sleeping in an enclosure surrounded by a chain link fence, along with an AZCentral.com article titled, “First glimpse of immigrant children at holding facility.” The article and photo were from 2014, during Obama’s presidency.
- In February 2019, a blog published on AllSides reported how the media reports hate crimes are either rare or common, depending on their bias. Law enforcement reported hate crimes to the FBI in 2017, up from 2016. Although the numbers increased over the year, so did the number of agencies reporting hate crime data — with 1,000 additional agencies contributing information. Both left media outlets (CNN, Vox) and right media outlets (National Review, The Resurgent) omitted the fact that more agencies were reporting in order to present a view that hate crimes were on the rise (left outlets) or view that reports of increasing hate crimes were overblown (right outlets).
- The 10 worst, most embarrassing US media failures on the Trump-Russia-story, according to The Intercept. All are false.
- RT hacked into and took over C-SPAN (Fortune)
- Russian hackers invaded the U.S. electricity grid to deny Vermonters heat during the winter (WashPost)
- A new, deranged, anonymous group declares mainstream political sites on the left and right to be Russian propaganda outlets and WashPost touts its report to claim massive Kremlin infiltration of the internet (WashPost)
- Trump aide Scaramucci is involved in a Russian hedge fund under Senate investigation (CNN)
- Russia attacked U.S. “diplomats” (i.e. spies) at the Cuban Embassy using a sonic microwave weapon (NBC/MSNBC/CIA)
- Trump created secret server to covertly communicate with a Russian bank (Slate)
- Manafort visited Assange three times in the Ecuadorian Embassy (Guardian/Luke Harding)
- CNN lied about Lanny Davis being its source – substance was also false: Cohen would testify that Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting (CNN)
- Robert Mueller possesses internal emails and witness interviews proving Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress (BuzzFeed)
- Donald Trump Jr. was offered advanced access to the WikiLeaks email archive (CNN/MSNBC)
Marilyn Valent
Gainesville
