Opinion: Here are plenty of examples of media bias

I read in the June 20 paper where the editor picked out one example of media bias, and it was from Fox News. She challenged us to find other examples. Challenge accepted: In five minutes I found many fine examples of bias in all media, print, TV and radio. I had to shorten the reports due to word count restrictions.

RT hacked into and took over C-SPAN (Fortune) Russian hackers invaded the U.S. electricity grid to deny Vermonters heat during the winter (WashPost) A new, deranged, anonymous group declares mainstream political sites on the left and right to be Russian propaganda outlets and WashPost touts its report to claim massive Kremlin infiltration of the internet (WashPost) Trump aide Scaramucci is involved in a Russian hedge fund under Senate investigation (CNN) Russia attacked U.S. “diplomats” (i.e. spies) at the Cuban Embassy using a sonic microwave weapon (NBC/MSNBC/CIA) Trump created secret server to covertly communicate with a Russian bank (Slate) Manafort visited Assange three times in the Ecuadorian Embassy (Guardian/Luke Harding) CNN lied about Lanny Davis being its source – substance was also false: Cohen would testify that Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting (CNN) Robert Mueller possesses internal emails and witness interviews proving Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress (BuzzFeed) Donald Trump Jr. was offered advanced access to the WikiLeaks email archive (CNN/MSNBC)

Marilyn Valent

Gainesville