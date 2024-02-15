Opinion: Explaining a traditional Southern custom to a Georgia newcomer

Having lived all but ten years of my adult life in the southeastern part of the United States, I’m well aware that this region has several communication customs that are not observed in other sections of the nation.If a newcomer to Georgia from outside this region asked me for an example, I would first explain that almost everybody expects you to wave at them."But what if I don't know them?" I’d hear."Doesn't matter. Whether the person is a close friend, your neighbor down the street, a lady walking her dog, or the driver who slows down so you can enter traffic, you wave. You can be sure you’ll get a return wave.”"Well," the stranger I am advising asks, "what will they think if I don't wave?""People could draw one of several conclusions.